Questions — and answers — as low-key Cats begin preparing for Nov. 25 hoops opener

And while Kriisa said he misses his grandmother’s cooking, especially meat-potatoes-and-salad compositions, he said he’s become a fan of some restaurants near UA’s campus as well as In-N-Out Burger.

“I have a burger there without the onion rings, so this is really good,” Kriisa said. “Who hasn’t tried it, go try it. It’s good.”

4. Will the extra year of eligibility change UA’s recruiting philosophy?

The NCAA ruled last week that winter sports athletes will get an extra year of eligibility if they want it. While Miller hasn’t been available for comment since the NCAA made its decision, it probably won’t change things much at Arizona.

The ruling could, however, allow Terrell Brown to spend two years instead of one or Baker to play four full seasons at UA through 2022-23.

But high major programs such as Arizona’s rarely keep players around four years, let alone five, with most guys turning pro or transferring before their eligibility is up. The Wildcats’ European players will likely be courted by pro clubs across the Atlantic. They would have leverage as non-import players.

5. What happens to the homecourt advantage?