Questions remain as NCAA prepares to set starting date for college basketball season

Just about everything, at this point, is hypothetical. Especially because the Pac-12 announced on Aug. 10 that all sports competition would be postponed through the end of the calendar year.

“At this moment, we’re gonna start on Jan. 1,” Miller said last week. “I hope, and in talking with the Pac-12, I think there’s certainly going to be some discussions about us being able to move that timeline back and join everybody else. But, you know, I can’t control that.”

The Pac-12 has declined comment so far on whether it will reconsider its timeline, but advances in testing and the NCAA’s potential start date around Thanksgiving are expected to put the issue under consideration again by Pac-12 school CEOs at some point soon.

In its Aug. 10 announcement, the Pac-12 outlined four major parameters for a decision on whether to restart sports: The level of community COVID-19 spread, the availability of rapid testing, concerns over related health issues such as myocarditis and local health guidelines.

The level of community spread within the Pac-12 footprint remains high enough that daily testing is required, but the Pac-12’s Sept. 3 announcement that it has secured rapid antigen testing from Quidel should take care of that issue.