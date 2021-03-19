Ranking Adia Barnes' biggest wins as Arizona's head coach

What went down: Five wins, 40 losses. That was Arizona’s record against its Pac-12 superior Stanford since the turn of the new century with four of those wins picked up between 2000-04. There’s no debate which program has represented the Pac-12 on the national level. The Cardinal has won two national championships and appeared in the Final Four 13 times under Hall of Fame head coach Tara VanDerveer, and Stanford was once again a juggernaut in the 2019-20 season. Although Stanford star Kianna Williams tallied 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and two turnovers, Arizona scored 23 points off the Cardinal’s 22 turnovers and five Wildcats recorded double-figure scoring. McDonald wasn’t a factor offensively until crunch time, when she scored 13 of her 20 points in the final 15 minutes including overtime, and the guard’s late-game heroics, a game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifted Arizona to victory in front of 7,838 fans at McKale Center — the Wildcats’ first-ever win over a top-five opponent in program history. It took four seasons, but Barnes finally gained a victory over the Pac-12’s mainstay, which is one of her top moments since returning to her alma mater.