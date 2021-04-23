Ranking the biggest wins in the Wildcats' dream season

2. March 29: UA handles Indiana to clinch spot in Final Four

What went down: Experts say the Elite Eight game is the hardest to win in the NCAA Tournament. That may have been the case for Arizona, which needed three quarters to break through and upend Indiana 66-53. McDonald was hot from the start, scoring 17 points in the first half and finishing with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Baptiste picked up her own double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas had two of UA’s four steals and a block.

What stood out: Players stepping up in big moments. Baptiste’s rebound with two minutes left may have been the biggest of her career. Helena Pueyo hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. With under a minute left, Pueyo made an all-important pass, rolling the ball on the ground to Bendu Yeaney for a basket.

She said it: “Who would have thought? I’m glad we are on this journey together. … Let’s go get this whole thing.” — Barnes, to McDonald

3. April 4: Wildcats nearly beat Stanford to win it all