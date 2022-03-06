Rapidly improving Oumar Ballo has been one of Pac-12's best off the bench

“They’re best friends and they beat on each other at practice. Every day,” Lloyd said. “They do extra workouts together, they probably lift weights together. They hang out together off the court and they just seem to have a way of picking each other up. If one is struggling, the other one kind of takes the reins and it’s a great 1-2 punch.”

Together, Ballo and Koloko helped Arizona win the Pac-12 title by more than three games, giving the Wildcats the No. 2 AP ranking and a projected No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed possibly no matter how they fare this week in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Even though Ballo reached the championship game with Gonzaga last season, he indicated it’s been a more satisfying ride this time, because he’s playing a big role in getting the Wildcats where they are.

And he’s playing that role for a guy he followed from Gonzaga, not knowing exactly what might happen next.

“This is definitely more special, winning a championship where I’m basically one of the main guys and also for coach Tommy,” Ballo said. “It’s his first year coming here and doing all of this in first year, this is something that you don’t see that often. I’m really glad and happy for him that he was able to do this for Tucson, for his family and for all of us.”

