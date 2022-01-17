Rat poison? Arizona rises to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll, top ranking in over four years

“Our guys did a great job of hitting Zu on numerous rolls and then once Zu settled in, he was good,” Lloyd said. “He got surprised with some defensive rotations early but then after that, he kind of figured it out and played really well.”

Tubelis took 24 two-point shots against the Utes, hitting 14 of them while adding 4 of 6 free throws to total a career-high 32 points. Against Colorado two days earlier, Tubelis had 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds.

He has scored in double figures for all but two games this season — at Tennessee (six) and against Washington (nine).

“We all know how talented Zu can be,” Lloyd said. “He’s had tremendous moments and tremendous games over the course of his time here. Sometimes he leaves you wanting a little bit more, but it's also really cool to have a player, who when you need somebody to step up, can step it up to the level he did (against Utah), which was exceptional.”

Ball-o fire

While Tubelis and center Christian Koloko combined for 48 points Saturday, reserve center Oumar Ballo also made an impact over his 13 minutes, particularly during UA’s game-changing 21-0 run in the second half.