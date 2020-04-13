Rating Arizona: 2001 Wildcats survive rally by 2005 UA to advance to simulation semifinals

The 2001 Wildcats led 54-43 at halftime and tied their largest lead of the game at 77-64 with just under 12 minutes left. They seemed to be in cruise control on the next possession when Woods swatted Channing Frye’s shot away for his sixth block of the game, then broke out a finger wag as if to say “don’t even think about it.”

Adams quickly turned it into a game again with five points in a 9-0 run that made it 77-73 just two minutes later. With 6:44 left, Frye’s 3-point play — he flexed his bicep at Woods on the walk to the free-throw line — cut the lead to three at 82-79.

The 2001 Cats built their lead up from there, and when Justin Wessel hit a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left, the lead was 100-93 and the game seemingly over.

But things got interesting in the final half-minute.

Jawann McClellan cut the lead to 100-95 on a basket with 17 seconds left, and after Wessel missed two free throws, Stoudamire drilled a 3-pointer off an assist from Mustafa Shakur to make it 100-98 with seven seconds remaining.