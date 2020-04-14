Rating Arizona: Salim Stoudamire, Channing Frye earn some redemption as 2003 UA advances to simulation semifinals

Editor’s note: Over the next week, the Star is using Whatifsports.com to simulate a single-elimination tournament among eight great all-time UA teams. Whatifsports.com provides a play-by-play and box score, and each matchup was simulated only once in a true win-or-go-home scenario.
The teams were seeded on how far they advanced in the NCAA Tournament. So far, the No. 3-seeded Wildcats of 1988 beat the No. 6 UA team of 2014 80-63 and then No. 2 seed Arizona of 2001 beat the No. 7 2005 team 101-98. Today’s matchup is the No. 4 1994 Final Four UA team vs. the No. 5 2003 Elite Eight team.
Today’s game
One game after Salim Stoudamire and Channing Frye were eliminated along with the rest of their 2005 teammates in the opening round of the all-time UA greats simulation bracket, the duo got another chance.
They made the most of it, helping the No. 5-seeded 2003 Wildcats hold off the No. 4-seeded 1994 UA Final Four team 89-86 at McKale Center to advance to the tournament semifinals.
They’ll play either the No. 1 1997 Cats or the No. 8 2011 UA team later this week with a spot in the championship on the line.
Stoudamire finished with 22 points and Frye had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Jason Gardner added 15 points and seven assists.
Down 41-36 at halftime, Frye had 15 points and Stoudamire added 12 in a stretch that saw the 2003 Wildcats surge to a 79-70 lead with 6:32 left.
The 1994 team, which lost to eventual national champion Arkansas in the Final Four that year, was far from done.
Khalid Reeves, who finished with a game-high 25 points, sparked a 14-4 run. When Reggie Geary drained a 3 off an assist from Damon Stoudamire, the 1994 Cats led 84-83 with just under two minutes left.
The 2003 Cats answered.
Luke Walton drew fouls on the next two possession and made all four free throws, giving 2003 an 87-84 lead. Hassan Adams then stole the ball from Damon Stoudamire and dunked on the fast break to make it 89-84 with 57 seconds left.
Ray Owes hit two free throws with 41 seconds left to cut the lead back to one. Rick Anderson missed a short shot with 15 seconds left, and the 1994 Wildcats, down three, had a chance to tie.
Geary tried to get a quick two, but Anderson redeemed himself with a blocked shot. Owes eventually corralled the loose ball but his 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer fell short.
Owes had 20 points in the loss. The 1994 team led by as much as seven in both halves but no one else tallied in double figures. Damon Stoudamire couldn’t get untracked, a fact that cousin Salim Stoudamire let him know about early and often as the two engaged in some friendly banter.
Damon Stoudamire had nine points on just 3-of-10 shooting, and was held to only 2 of 8 from long range. He did chip in with seven rebounds and seven assists, and, like the 1994 Final Four game against the Razorbacks, hit a buzzer-beating shot to end the first half. This one was only a 2-pointer, however, and not a 30-footer like against Arkansas.
With the win, Gardner and Walton are now on two of the semifinal teams in the bracket. The 2003 versions of those players could conceivably play against their 2001 selves in the title game.
The 2003 Wildcats won the game at the foul line. They got to the line 13 more times than 1994 UA, and made 11 more free throws. They were 25 of 34 for the game, including 20 of 25 in the second half when they outscored their opponent 53-45.
The 1994 version of Lute Olson tried to sneak onto the ladder with the 2003 team to cut down the nets to celebrate advancing to the simulation semifinals, but a stern look from 2003 Lute made him retreat back into the locker room to console his ’94 players.
Tomorrow, the final game of the opening round pits the top-seeded 1997 UA national champions against the eighth-seeded 2011 Wildcats.
