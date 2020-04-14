Rating Arizona: Salim Stoudamire, Channing Frye earn some redemption as 2003 UA advances to simulation semifinals

Damon Stoudamire had nine points on just 3-of-10 shooting, and was held to only 2 of 8 from long range. He did chip in with seven rebounds and seven assists, and, like the 1994 Final Four game against the Razorbacks, hit a buzzer-beating shot to end the first half. This one was only a 2-pointer, however, and not a 30-footer like against Arkansas.

With the win, Gardner and Walton are now on two of the semifinal teams in the bracket. The 2003 versions of those players could conceivably play against their 2001 selves in the title game.

The 2003 Wildcats won the game at the foul line. They got to the line 13 more times than 1994 UA, and made 11 more free throws. They were 25 of 34 for the game, including 20 of 25 in the second half when they outscored their opponent 53-45.

The 1994 version of Lute Olson tried to sneak onto the ladder with the 2003 team to cut down the nets to celebrate advancing to the simulation semifinals, but a stern look from 2003 Lute made him retreat back into the locker room to console his ’94 players.

Tomorrow, the final game of the opening round pits the top-seeded 1997 UA national champions against the eighth-seeded 2011 Wildcats.