Read the IARP's full ruling in Arizona's infractions case

University of Arizona: McKale Center exterior (copy)
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

The IARP ruled on Arizona's infractions case on Wednesday, ending a five-year-plus saga involving the men's basketball program. Read the full report in the attached PDF, or view the case description and procedural timeline by clicking here.

Download PDF The IARP's ruling in Arizona's infractions case
Read the IARP's ruling in Arizona's infractions case involving the men's basketball and swimming and diving programs.

