Rebounding from tragic season, UTRGV Vaqueros head to Tucson to face Wildcats

“I feel like it was not only tough for me but other guys, too. Guys didn't know if they wanted to finish the season but we decided that even if we were gonna lose every game, or whatever the case might be, that we were gonna finish the season because we know that's what he would want us to do. It was hard on the team but we just had to fight through it.”

After a two-week break, the Vaqueros clobbered tiny Dallas Christian 116-51. They then lost their final six games of the season against WAC opponents.

Despite picking up honorable mention all-WAC honors at the end of the season, Johnson slumped individually after Hill's death, too. He had 15 points against Utah Valley on Feb. 26 but just 14 points over the Vaqueros’ last five games, playing with a hole in his heart.

“I was playing good at the start of the season, but it started going downhill at the end,” Johnson said. “I was just mentally not prepared. But I wanted to do something. I didn't want to go back home or just sit here and not play games at all because there wasn't anything else to do. I just needed to do something to keep me busy.”

After UTRGV's season ended in a quarterfinal WAC Tournament loss to third-seeded New Mexico State, predictably, Johnson and many of his teammates entered the transfer portal.