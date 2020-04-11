Recruiting hits hyperspeed as Arizona Wildcats' top target sets Sunday decision

North Carolina, meanwhile, has resurfaced as a major contender for Walton after the Tar Heels lost forward Brandon Huffman to the transfer portal.

So, to boil it all down, it isn’t clear if the Wildcats can get either high school star … and it also isn’t clear what impact, if any, one decision will have on the other.

If Williams commits to Arizona, would Walton be impressed with the players the Wildcats are lining up and want to jump on board? Or would he want to go elsewhere because Williams will inevitably eat up plenty of time and shots?

“That’s the ultimate question,” says Josh Gershon, a 247Sports.com recruiting analysts.

“The question is when you see other talented players coming to that school, do you see that as a positive or a negative? In a weird way, you want the kid that is going to be attracted by the other player committing.”

But a commitment from one player at a similar position reduces the potential opportunity for successive commits — and opportunity may be the biggest advantage Arizona has in the recruitment of both high school stars.