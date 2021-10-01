Red-Blue Game marks long-awaited return of fans to McKale Center for basketball

“They all say they want to play that way until you really make them play that way, in a real structured deal,” Lloyd said. “They want to play that way in an open-gym setting, where the other guys aren’t getting back on defense. When you’re doing it for real, and teams have a transition defensive plan and are throwing out presses and things like that, it’s hard. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of energy and you’ve almost got to be unrelenting.

“I’ve been happy with the pace we play, but I’m sure Saturday you’ll see some of that and you’re gonna see other possessions where it just bogs down because they’re tired or they’re being lazy or whatever. That’s why, whatever happens Saturday, it’s going to be a great teaching tool for our staff to help the players with.”

In an effort to ease pressure on the players, Arizona said Friday the halves will be trimmed to only 10 minutes each this time. Here’s some other things to note about how it all will look this year:

There are still COVID protocols.

As it did with football, Arizona is saying it expects fans to be vaccinated or have received a negative COVID test in the past 72 hours in order to enter, though fans will not be checked to confirm either.