Red flags emerge in Wildcats' 16-point loss to Colorado

“That puts pressure on them and not on us,” da Silva said.

The Buffs also took some lessons from their 76-55 loss to Arizona on Jan. 13 at McKale Center, when they trailed just 32-28 at halftime but then fell apart. In particular, Walker said he learned from watching the rim-running of the Wildcats’ bigs in that game.

On Saturday, Walker finished with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting while collecting 14 rebounds.

“I tried to take that as a skill set learned from my opponent and apply it to my game — just hurry up and get the ball out and run because it puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” Walker said. “I was back in transition after every shot went up. I was trying to get the bigs to relocate and move my feet, swivel and force them to the shoulder that they don’t like shooting over — everything we talked about on the scouting report.”

3. Bennedict Mathurin was stopped in his tracks

After leading UA with 12 points on 3-for-8 shooting in the first half, Arizona’s leading scorer was held scoreless in the second half, taking only three shots and missing all of them.