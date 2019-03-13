LAS VEGAS — Sean Miller said Arizona's loss to USC on Wednesday wasn't his last game with the Wildcats, but declined to comment further about his future — again.
You know that story.
The more immediate question might be which players are leaving early.
Arizona has already accounted for the maximum of 13 players on scholarship for next season, yet Miller says he's looking to add at least one and possibly two players for next season.
That means he's expecting at least two guys to leave early and, in an era where grad transfers and G League opportunities continue to grow on top of standard transfers, that's no surprise.
When asked after Wednesday's game, Brandon Randolph, Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith did not say if they were definite to return or not.
Looking at all the current players with eligibility remaining:
• Randolph was a Top 100 NBA prospect and the No. 9 shooting guard prospect, according to ESPN, entering the season, and even though he has dropped off the rankings, he has been expected to at least explore a pro future.
However, Randolph declined to say what his plans might be.
"To be honest with you, I'm really not worried about that," Randolph said. "We just lost, so I'm just kind of like more worried about like how my brothers are doing , like how my family's doing."
• Jeter graduated in December, so he could either turn pro or move somewhere else as a graduate transfer and play immediately next season.
Jeter said he hasn't decided anything yet.
"Right now I'm just focused on finishing academically this year," Jeter said. "I'm kind of more focused on that. ... No decisions have been made."
• Smith said he will graduate in May, also leaving him the opportunity to play elsewhere as a grad transfer next season or seek professional opportunities.
"That's up in the air," Smith said. "I have no clue."
Smith said he was just thinking about the team at this point and wanted to talk with his family.
• Guard Brandon Williams was talking about taking over Justin Coleman's leadership role in the backcourt and working with Nico Mannion, making it clear he expected to return.
• Ira Lee will undoubtedly have at least as a big a role as he did this season, and spoke about what he wanted to work on.
• Devonaire Doutrive made significant progress, though he and Alex Barcello might consider their roles next season in light of UA's incoming recruiting class, which features five-star guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green along with four-star forwards Zeke Nnaji and Terry Armstrong.
• Cornell grad transfer Stone Gettings has been practicing with Arizona this semester and will have a chance at a significant role in the frontcourt next season.
