The day after Kevin Sumlin and staff members hit the road to visit recruits following Arizona's season-ending loss to ASU, three-star Florence High School defensive end Regen Terry committed to the Wildcats.
#Committed🐻⬇️ @CoachSumlin @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/fOYR8e8Qyn— Regen Terry 🏈🐕 (@RT_0052) December 2, 2019
Terry announced his decision Monday afternoon on Twitter, picking the UA over offers from Utah, Nebraska, Boston College, Arizona State and Boise State, among other schools. Arizona was neck-and-neck with Boston College to land Terry: His father Reggie, is the director of football operations at BC, though its unclear what his future will be following Sunday's dismissal of coach Steve Addazzio.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pound Terry is rated as the 37th-best defensive end nationally and the 20th-best recruit from Arizona, per 247Sports.com. He finished his senior season at Florence with 70 tackles and four sacks. Terry visited the UA for the Wildcats' Nov. 23 home finale against Utah.
Terry, along with four-star Gilbert defensive end Jason Harris, had been a top priority for Arizona's 2020 recruiting class. The Wildcats need help on the defensive line after finishing last in the Pac-12 in sacks (17) and rushing yards allowed per game (181.6) in 2019.
Terry becomes the fourth defensive commit for the UA, joining defensive end Dion Wilson and cornerbacks Khary Crump Jr. and Alphonse Oywak. He's also the third in-state commit, joining Gilbert quarterback Will Plummer and Peoria Centennial wide receiver Dyelan Miller. Harris, the son of former UA star Sean Harris and brother of current Wildcat Jalen Harris, has yet to pick a school.
The Wildcats now have 14 commits for the 2020 class. Players can begin signing national letters of intent on Dec. 18.