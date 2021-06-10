Regents approve contracts for Arizona basketball coaches Adia Barnes, Tommy Lloyd

The contracts for both coaches are for five years, the maximum allowed under Regents guidelines — though Lloyd’s contract has language allowing for two additional years if certain NCAA sanctions are handed down.

A term sheet for Lloyd's contract released on April 15 stated UA would request the Regents extend his contract by a year if the NCAA and/or IARP issues a postseason ban, the loss or two or more scholarships or “any other material restriction on recruiting visits or recruiting days" for one year. UA also said Lloyd would receive two years extra if any of the three scenarios were handed down for two or more years.

However, in the proposal sent to the Regents last week, UA said Lloyd would receive a one-year extension only if all the three restrictions were handed down. But the school also said he would receive a second year if any of them were imposed for two or more years.

In response to the Star's requests for clarification, UA issued a statement saying it would "request a one-year extension of coach Lloyd’s existing contract if the NCAA issues sanctions identified in the term sheet and those sanctions are in effect for one year or less. The University will request a two-year extension ... (if the specified) sanctions are in effect for more than one year."