Regents proposal could change the way Arizona Wildcats' coaches receive bonuses

“I am someone who is loath to pay bonuses for being below the status quo,” Manson said during the June meeting.

But at the same time, the regents considered how coaches’ contracts sometimes need to be rushed during the postseason hiring season. Heiler said at the June meeting that to wait until August to approve Barnes’ contract could be risky since she was in high demand.

“In many of these circumstances we’ve got coaches who we’ve got to get squared away,” Heiler said then. “Otherwise somebody else might hire them.”

At their next meeting in August, the regents approved a restructured deal that gives Barnes a $30,000 bonus only if the Wildcats average a GPA of 3.30, instead of the originally suggested 3.10, and a $45,000 bonus for a GPA of 3.69 or better. It also pays Barnes a $15,000 bonus if her team averages a GPA between 3.0 and 3.29 instead of the originally proposed 2.70-3.09 range.

Upon approval, regents chair Larry Penley said Manson and Heiler would together revisit the guidelines for submitting amended contracts from schools.