Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley is set to receive a two-year extension through 2023-24, while UA's Sean Miller will enter the 2019-20 academic year continuing to work off what is now a three-year contract.
The Arizona Board of Regents has posted their planned agenda for next week's meeting in Flagstaff, the final one of the 2018-19 academic year. The June meeting is one in which athletic contracts are often discussed and extended. (The agenda is attached as a PDF). Regent Jay Heiler said Thursday that no discussion of extending Miller's contract has come before the board.
Since he was hired in April 2009, Miller has normally received regular extensions that generally kept his contract length to five years, an amount that coaches typically believe helps in recruiting.
In 2011, Miller received an extension through 2016. Miller received one-year extensions each offseason between 2012-15, though the 2015 deal was not completed until that September.
And in February 2017, Miller agreed to his current contract carrying him through the 2021-22 season. The college basketball investigation became public in September 2017, and there have no extensions proposed to the Board of Regents since then.
In a victim impact statement sent to federal court, UA said it was bracing for potentially substantial NCAA sanctions as a result of the actions of former assistant coach Book Richardson. If the NCAA finds rules were broken, Miller could face discipline under NCAA Bylaw 11.1.1.1, which states head coaches are responsible for the actions of their direct and indirect reports unless they can rebut the presumption of responsibility.
Miller is scheduled to earn $2.4 million plus about $400,000 from Nike and IMG and in incentive bonuses next season, and $2.5 million plus the $400,000 and bonuses in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. Once Miller's contract becomes less than three years starting next month, he no longer must pay a buyout if he decides to leave UA voluntarily. If UA opts to fire him without cause, it will owe him 50 percent of his remaining base salary ($3.4 million as of July 1); it is not known what UA would owe him if it fired him for cause because of unclear language in his contract.
Hurley will earn $2.2 million plus bonuses at ASU next season, with annual $100,000 salary escalators taking him to $2.7 million in 2023-24. Hurley must pay a buyout of $1 million if he leaves ASU in 2019-20, and $500,000 if Ray Anderson is no longer athletic director if he leaves in that timeframe.
Hurley's buyout decreases each season, as does the newly proposed contract for UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes. Under a new deal that pays her $400,000 annually plus retention bonuses, Barnes would have to pay $1 million if she leaves UA before June 30, 2020. Her buyout drops to $500,000 if she leaves during the 2020-21 school year, $200,000 in 2021-22 and just $50,000 in 2022-23.
The regents will hold another session of "legal advice and discussion regarding University of Arizona men's basketball" at next week's meeting. (The agenda for the closed-door executive session is listed on the last page of the attached PDF).
This topic has been regularly a part of the private executive session since the federal investigation became public in September 2017.
Arizona's Dec. 21 game against St. John's in San Francisco will be part of a four-game event to be known as the Al Attles Classic. In other games that day, Stanford will face the University of San Diego, Cal will play Boston College and St. Mary's will play Nevada.
Miller said in a statement that Devonaire Doutrive left UA in good academic standing, suggesting he might not hurt the program in future APR calculations. The APR is a measure of both retention and academic eligibility but adjustments can be made if transferring players leave with good grades.