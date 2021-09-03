Relationship with Tommy Lloyd lured veteran coach Steve Robinson to Arizona's staff

“They chose to go in another direction,” Robinson said. “I’ve been there for 18 years. I think when it’s all said and you start talking about, ‘Well, are you a Carolina guy?’ Eighteen years puts you in a pretty elite category as a coach or player. The number of games and the successes … I think some of those things speak for itself.”

Again, Robinson had been forced to step back and think. But this time, his thought process extended from April into May, then June, July and finally August. Robinson’s family, including a grandchild and expected grandchild in October, lives near Chapel Hill. But the longtime coach said he found he still had a “lot of energy for the game.”

Robinson said his wife, Lisa, and the rest of his family were supportive throughout many conversations. One of them was especially memorable.

“My wife and sat down and had long discussions about, ‘What do you think?’” Robinson said, chuckling as he described one response. “I think more than anything else, she wanted to just get me out of the house. I’ve been on the move the whole time and all of a sudden the last four months I’ve been around.

“She says, ‘I think it’s about time for you to go back to work.’”