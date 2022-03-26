Reliable Cate Reese, Sam Thomas were highlights of Wildcats 2021-22 season

Another memorable season is in the books for Arizona.
The Wildcats were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll all season, spending a month as high as No. 4 in the nation. They spent 13 weeks in the Top 10, a program record.
Arizona came up short at the end of the season, losing two of its final three regular-season games and falling to Colorado in the Pac-12 quarterfinals before beating UNLV in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and falling Monday to North Carolina in the second round.
Even then, there was some history made in the loss. The Wildcats hosted NCAA Tournament play for the first time since 1998, and secured back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 17 years.
Adia Barnes won more than 20 games for the fourth consecutive year, a first for an Arizona coach.
Here’s what we learned during the 2021-22 season:
Tucson is a women’s basketball town
Arizona averaged 7,822 fans per game this season, a mark that was first in the Pac-12 and sixth in the nation. On Feb. 4, when UA played Oregon, a crowd of 10,413 — the largest for a regular-season game in program history — packed McKale.
Fans continued to show up during the NCAA Tournament. More than 9,500 watched the first round of games, the second-highest total of any site in the country. Only Iowa (14,382) drew more.
“In Tucson, we're a basketball town, a town that loves men's and women's basketball,” Barnes said. “… We have won the hearts of Tucson and a lot of people across the country, and I feel good about that.”
Thomas is the standard
Sam Thomas came to Arizona five years ago, when the program was at its lowest. The Wildcats only won six games her freshman year before taking off.
The UA won the WNIT her sophomore season. COVID-19 ruined Thomas' third season, and the Wildcats advanced to the Final Four in 2020-21.
Along the way, Thomas — a consistent performer — emerged as one of the best defenders in the nation. As a fifth-year senior, Thomas was the Pac-12’s active leader in career steals (262) and blocks blocks (198). She made the Pac-12's defensive team in three consecutive years.
Thomas' stats don't count her deflections, her ability to defend — and shut down — opposing offensive performers, forcing errant passes and narrowing the passing lanes.
One of Thomas’ biggest deflections this season may have been overlooked. Shaina Pellington had just scored the go-ahead basket — what would become the game-winner — against Oregon State. There were only a few seconds left and as the Beavers tried to inbound the ball, Thomas swatted it into the referee. Game over.
Staying true to herself in her last two games as a Wildcat, Thomas filled the stat sheet, collecting six steals, two blocks, three assists, five rebounds and 17 points. Thomas shot a team-high 42% from the 3-point line.
Pellington can take over a game
Pellington was a candidate for most improved player in the Pac-12 this season, and it’s easy to see why. The point guard averaged 11.3 points per game, second only to Cate Reese' 14.3, and was second on the team with 65 assists.
She also showed a knack for big moments.
Pellington hit a pair of game-winners during the regular season, and put up 30 points twice — in a loss at ASU and in the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament win over UNLV. Against the Rebels, she added four steals and dished four assists in the 72-67 victory.
“It’s really nice to have a player like Shaina where you feel like she can get to the basket at any moment easily,” Thomas said. “I know it’s probably easier said than done, but Shaina makes it look so easy.”
Reese is reliable
The Wildcats know they can count on Reese to slowly wear down her opponent. She averaged 17 points per game in conference play before suffering a dislocated shoulder Feb. 20 at Washington State.
When she returned to the lineup for the NCAA Tournament, Reese credited the encouragement of her teammates and her trainer. Reese looked like her old self against UNLV, playing tight defense and scoring 16 points.
Reese's offseason will consist of surgery on her injured shoulder and a projected recovery time of six months. Should the timeline stick, Reese will be more than ready for the start of the 2022-23 season.