Reliable Cate Reese, Sam Thomas were highlights of Wildcats 2021-22 season

Fans continued to show up during the NCAA Tournament. More than 9,500 watched the first round of games, the second-highest total of any site in the country. Only Iowa (14,382) drew more.

“In Tucson, we're a basketball town, a town that loves men's and women's basketball,” Barnes said. “… We have won the hearts of Tucson and a lot of people across the country, and I feel good about that.”

Thomas is the standard

Sam Thomas came to Arizona five years ago, when the program was at its lowest. The Wildcats only won six games her freshman year before taking off.

The UA won the WNIT her sophomore season. COVID-19 ruined Thomas' third season, and the Wildcats advanced to the Final Four in 2020-21.

Along the way, Thomas — a consistent performer — emerged as one of the best defenders in the nation. As a fifth-year senior, Thomas was the Pac-12’s active leader in career steals (262) and blocks blocks (198). She made the Pac-12's defensive team in three consecutive years.

Thomas' stats don't count her deflections, her ability to defend — and shut down — opposing offensive performers, forcing errant passes and narrowing the passing lanes.