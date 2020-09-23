'Remembering Lute Olson': Pac-12 Network will debut tribute to Arizona's late coaching icon

Pac-12 Network will debut a tribute to the late Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson, called "Pac-12 Playlist: Remembering Lute Olson,” on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Olson, who died on Aug. 27, won 781 games as a college basketball head coach with 589 of them with the Arizona Wildcats. In 24 seasons at the UA, Olson led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances and one national championship in 1997.
Jason Terry, a member of the '97 team and current Arizona assistant coach, will join Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson for a sit-down interview to share memories and experiences with Olson. Current UA head coach Sean Miller, former Wildcat Matt Muehlebach and ex-Arizona State coach Bill Frieder, who famously co-starred with Olson in the comedic "Bank One" commercials, will also be a part of the show on Wednesday.
“Obviously he’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever played for, but more than that he was a mentor, he was a father figure, he was a friend,” Terry told Pac-12 Network.
“I think when a man like that comes into your life, and has the impact that he had on myself at such a young age is something that you carry on, and some of the core values that he instilled in me I’ve instilled into my children. So he’s not only made me a better person but a better father, a better husband, a better brother and a better son. I’m sad that he’s gone but really trying to celebrate what he meant to a lot of people.”
After the tribute to Olson, Pac-12 Network will air Arizona's win over then-top-ranked Stanford in 2001, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Arizona vs. Oklahoma / 1988 NCAA Final Four
Arizona vs. Oklahoma / 1988 NCAA Final Four
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson, Kenny Lofton
1994 Arizona Wildcats Final Four basketball team
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Steve Kerr
Arizona Wildcats in NCAA Tournament
A look back at UA Commencement ceremonies
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Lute Olson statue
Lute Olson statue
Lute Olson statue
Lute Olson
Lute Olson
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.
Picking the 25 greatest wins of Lute Olson’s Hall of Fame coaching career was no easy task. There were almost 800 of them, after all. We’re listing the top 25 wins belonging to Olson, who died Aug. 27 at age 85. We’re limiting the selections to just Olson’s tenure in Tucson. (Almost all of them, anyway).
Over five days, we'll list the top 25 wins belonging to hall of fame coach Lute Olson, who died Aug. 27 at age 85. We're limiting the selections to just Olson's tenure in Tucson. (Almost all of them, anyway).
UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes said Lute Olson and former UA football coach Dick Tomey, "two great men I respected and could learn from," reached out to her when she was hired. She said Olson, a hall of famer and 1997 national champion, was "a huge supporter of mine."
Plenty has been said and written about Lute Olson, who died Aug. 27 at age 85, and the teams he led to greatness. Arizona won its first Pac-10 title in 1986, Olson's third season in Tucson. The 1988 Wildcats made the Final Four for the first time in program history, and the 1994 team followed suit. The UA won it all in 1997, then returned to the Final Four in 2001.
Game over game, season over season, the Arizona Wildcats under Lute Olson were always a contender. Over 24 seasons, Olson won or shared 11 Pac-10 titles and made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances.
That’s a remarkable string of consistent success, and Olson did it by being consistent in all areas: The way he evaluated recruits, the way he drilled them in practices, the way he gave them freedom in games and in the way he adapted.
Lute Olson didn't forget the path he traveled. He talked with reverence about his days at Iowa. He cherished telling stories about driving from Huntington Beach to the UCLA campus — a drive through manic traffic that could take more than an hour each way — just so he could watch John Wooden coach the Bruins during a practice.
"I was like, 'Well, his hair is always in perfect position. It never moves,'" former Wildcats Bennett Davison said. "I mean, we had 'Coach Olson Hair Helmets.' And he was kind of idolized around Tucson as the mayor, the senator, the governor. He kind of transcended all of those hierarchical positions.