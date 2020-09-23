 Skip to main content
'Remembering Lute Olson': Pac-12 Network will debut tribute to Arizona's late coaching icon

'Remembering Lute Olson': Pac-12 Network will debut tribute to Arizona's late coaching icon

Lute Olson, with Channing Frye in 2003, won 589 games in 24 seasons with the Wildcats, an average of 24.5 per season.

 David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star 2003

Pac-12 Network will debut a tribute to the late Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson, called "Pac-12 Playlist: Remembering Lute Olson,” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. 

Olson, who died on Aug. 27, won 781 games as a college basketball head coach with 589 of them with the Arizona Wildcats. In 24 seasons at the UA, Olson led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances and one national championship in 1997. 

Jason Terry, a member of the '97 team and current Arizona assistant coach, will join Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson for a sit-down interview to share memories and experiences with Olson. Current UA head coach Sean Miller, former Wildcat Matt Muehlebach and ex-Arizona State coach Bill Frieder, who famously co-starred with Olson in the comedic "Bank One" commercials, will also be a part of the show on Wednesday. 

“Obviously he’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever played for, but more than that he was a mentor, he was a father figure, he was a friend,” Terry told Pac-12 Network.

“I think when a man like that comes into your life, and has the impact that he had on myself at such a young age is something that you carry on, and some of the core values that he instilled in me I’ve instilled into my children. So he’s not only made me a better person but a better father, a better husband, a better brother and a better son. I’m sad that he’s gone but really trying to celebrate what he meant to a lot of people.”

After the tribute to Olson, Pac-12 Network will air Arizona's win over then-top-ranked Stanford in 2001, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

