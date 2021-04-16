Report: Arizona guards James Akinjo, Kerr Kriisa enter transfer portal

Although they can conceivably return, the Tommy Lloyd era could begin without Arizona's starting backcourt from last season after guards James Akinjo and Kerr Kriisa reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Akinjo and Kriisa's decisions to look for potential opportunities elsewhere were first reported by Verbal Commits.

Akinjo, a junior from Oakland, Calif. and former Big East Freshman of the Year, played one season for the Wildcats since transferring from Georgetown halfway through the 2020 season, and molded into an All-Pac-12 point guard in '21 averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists per game; Akinjo led the conference in assists.

In the final five games of Arizona's abbreviated season, due to the pandemic and self-imposed postseason ban, Akinjo averaged 21 points and 5.8 assists per outing, including a 26-points, seven-assist performance against Washington in the home finale.

Prior to Arizona firing head coach Sean Miller, Akinjo initially declared for the NBA draft without hiring an agent in order to maintain NCAA eligibility. Lloyd and Akinjo have crossed paths on the recruiting trail. When Akinjo graduated high school in 2018, Gonzaga was one of his offers before he ultimately chose the Hoyas.