Report: Arizona handed five NCAA Level 1 allegations, requests case be heard by independent panel

So far, the IARP has not settled any cases yet but it is currently sorting through those from Kansas, North Carolina State and LSU, all of which were also involved in the federal investigation into college basketball.

According to The Athletic, the NCAA also said Arizona’s decision not to supply the final report produced by the law firm of Steptoe & Johnson was an aggravating factor. The school hired Steptoe & Johnson to conduct a private investigation after Richardson was arrested in September 2017.

Kelly said that assertion was unreasonable, The Athletic said, because the NCAA’s enforcement staff was permitted to attend the interviews during the Steptoe & Johnson investigation and see the documents it produced, so it had access to the same information.

Details of the allegation against Busch are not publicly known. The UA swimming and diving program is already under NCAA probation through Jan. 21, 2021 because of a January 2019 ruling that former UA diving coach Omar Ojeda committed multiple violations.

The NCAA ruled that DeMont knew what Ojeda was doing but did nothing to stop it. DeMont retired later in 2019 and Busch replaced him. UA let Ojeda's contract expire.