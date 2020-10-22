Report: Arizona Wildcats expected to receive NCAA Notice of Allegations today

Arizona is expected to receive its long-awaited Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Thursday, according to a report in Sports Illustrated.
It's been over three years since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public, with then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson arrested and eventually imprisoned for three months.
The notice of allegations signals that the NCAA has finished its investigation and details them with the school, which then has 90 days to respond. The NCAA then has 60 days to respond to the school's reply and a hearing is set with the Committee on Infractions, after which the NCAA is expected to issue a final decision within three months -- and school appeals are allowed after that.
That timeline suggests Arizona may not receive a resolution to the process until next spring, with any potential penalties not likely to affect this season's team. However, schools can also have their cases handled through the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process, as LSU, Kansas and N.C. State have.
Multiple public records requests by the Star for communication between the NCAA and Arizona have returned no records, and it's unknown if UA will release anything if the NOA is released Thursday.
Arizona is scheduled to hold a virtual media day with coach Sean Miller at noon, the coach's first interview with local media since June.
Broadcaster Dick Vitale has been saying for months that UA is about to receive the NOA and predicts the school will be hit with Level 1 violations. On Wednesday, SI's Pat Forde reported that some insiders believe cheating throughout college basketball is getting worse. Forde quoted an NCAA enforcement executive saying he was "disappointed that we continue to receive actionable information from the membership."
All three of UA’s assistant coaches from the 2016-17 season were implicated in the federal proceedings or found to have broken NCAA rules, with Richardson admitting to having accepted $20,000 in bribes and serving his three-month prison sentence from July to October 2019.
In addition, ESPN reported in February 2018 that head coach Sean Miller was caught on federal wiretap discussing a $100,000 pay-for-play scheme for former UA star Deandre Ayton with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins, an allegation both Ayton and Miller have denied.
Even if Miller is not found to have directly committed violations, he could be assessed a Level 1 penalty for the actions of his assistants under NCAA’s “head coach responsibility” rule, Bylaw 11.1.1.1.
Arizona was mentioned in federal trials resulting from the FBI's investigation, in October 2018 and April 2019, with Miller facing several allegations that surfaced during the second trial, when Dawkins was found guilty of two federal bribery charges.
During that trial, a recording was played in which Richardson told Dawkins that Miller “bought” Ayton and was paying him $10,000 a month. Dawkins said on the recording, from a June 2017 conversation, that Miller told him he was “taking care of everything myself” regarding Ayton but offered to turn everything over to Dawkins as he sought to gain Ayton as a professional client.
Asked what Dawkins meant in the recording, government witness Marty Blazer testified that, “I understood that to mean (Miller) had been taking care of payments to Deandre Ayton. Sean Miller was taking care of everything for Deandre Ayton and his family.”
A March 2020 HBO documentary about the federal investigation and Dawkins’ role in it, titled “The Scheme,” revealed additional audio obtained from federal evidence. Included was a conversation between Miller and Dawkins in which Dawkins said handlers of five-star recruit Nassir Little, who was believed to be choosing between Miami and Arizona at the time, "definitely wanted to get some (expletive) for themselves.”
Miller replied: “Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?”
The film also contained wiretaps between Dawkins and Richardson that were played in the trial, including one where the former UA assistant says Miller “fronted” a deal for Ayton. In on-camera interview for the movie, Dawkins said “there’s no way you can separate Sean” from any belief that Richardson was a cheater.
In the spring 2019 trial, a recorded phone call is played in which Dawkins tells business partner Munish Sood that “Sean's the one who fronted that deal (for Ayton). So it's gonna be some money but I mean, we'll figure it out." On another phone call, Dawkins said Miller was "taking care of Rawle (Alkins) and them," referring to the former UA wing.
In February 2019, Miller was notified that he would be subpoenaed for the bribery trial but a judge sided with prosecutors’ request that testimony from Miller should not be allowed because it was not relevant.
That decision frustrated Dawkins’ attorney, Steve Haney, who asked in his closing arguments "Did anyone from the University of Arizona even testify in this case anyway?"
In “The Scheme,” Haney said he didn’t care if Miller or LSU coach Will Wade was paying players but chuckled when he asked rhetorically if Miller was doing so. “I think if you can’t believe the head assistant coach, on a wiretap, who doesn’t know he’s being recorded, in his truest of moments, talking to his buddy, and he’s saying that Sean Miller is paying players? You have to be a really, really diehard Arizona fan to believe that he’s not."
At the end of the 2019 trial, a jury found Dawkins guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery in May, while he was found not guilty on three charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and the travel act.
Following the verdict, Dawkins told a Star correspondent that he "never had conversations" with Miller about delivering Ayton to Arizona. Dawkins added that he didn't see anything wrong with paying players, and that he wouldn't "throw nobody under the bus for something I agree with."
"I'm not going to put (Miller) in a position that could hurt him," he said then. "It's just too sensitive for me. I don't care that much. I don't want him to lose his job."
At the time, Dawkins also questioned the accuracy of a February 2018 ESPN.com story that said Miller discussed paying Ayton $100,000.
Miller spent five days away from the Wildcats after the ESPN story was published, returning to team on March 1 of that year after UA officials said they asked him pointed questions.
When he returned, Miller read a prepared statement that said he “had never knowingly violated NCAA rules … never paid a recruit or prospect or their family or representative to come to Arizona. I never have and I never will.” Miller said he was approached once about paying a player (whom he did not name), and that he wouldn't agree to it.
After Miller’s statement was aired in "The Scheme," the camera cut to Dawkins.
“You wanna know my opinion?” Dawkins says. “When Sean had his press conference and said has a player from Arizona ever received money or did he know anything about a player from Arizona receiving money, did he lie?
“Yeah. That wasn’t true.”
"I mean, Sean should have his own movie agent or some (expletive) or manager, like, he should be an actor. That was really high-level. I was convinced, honestly.”
Also played during the spring 2019 trial were multiple recordings of Richardson discussing recruiting and his pledges to send players such as Alkins, Allonzo Trier and possibly Ayton to Dawkins’ fledgling firm for representation. Videos were shown of Richardson taking $15,000 and $5,000 in cash on separate occasions, with Richardson stating plans to use it to help lure recruits.
After the trial, Yahoo reported that a transcript not used in the trial quoted Richardson discussing with Dawkins, Sood and two undercover FBI agents about a plan to pay $40,000 to have a course added to Alkins’ high school transcript so that he would be eligible to play as a freshman in 2016-17.
Richardson did not appear in the spring 2019 trial, having pled guilty to a federal funds bribery charge while other charges were dismissed. He was then sentenced to three months in Otisville Federal Correctional Institute in New York, becoming the first coach involved in the federal investigation to serve prison time. He was released in October 2019.
Under contract through the 2021-22 season, Miller received a $100,000 raise in 2020-21 that raised his guaranteed pay to $2.9 million plus incentives. However, he has agreed to take a pandemic-related pay cut of $360,000 this year, representing to 20% of his $1.8 million base salary. Miller also earns $700,000 from UA for “peripheral duties" and another $400,000 from Nike and IMG.
