Report: Arizona Wildcats expected to receive NCAA Notice of Allegations today

Miller replied: “Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?”

The film also contained wiretaps between Dawkins and Richardson that were played in the trial, including one where the former UA assistant says Miller “fronted” a deal for Ayton. In on-camera interview for the movie, Dawkins said “there’s no way you can separate Sean” from any belief that Richardson was a cheater.

In the spring 2019 trial, a recorded phone call is played in which Dawkins tells business partner Munish Sood that “Sean's the one who fronted that deal (for Ayton). So it's gonna be some money but I mean, we'll figure it out." On another phone call, Dawkins said Miller was "taking care of Rawle (Alkins) and them," referring to the former UA wing.

In February 2019, Miller was notified that he would be subpoenaed for the bribery trial but a judge sided with prosecutors’ request that testimony from Miller should not be allowed because it was not relevant.

That decision frustrated Dawkins’ attorney, Steve Haney, who asked in his closing arguments "Did anyone from the University of Arizona even testify in this case anyway?"