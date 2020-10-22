Report: Arizona Wildcats expected to receive NCAA Notice of Allegations

"I'm not going to put (Miller) in a position that could hurt him," he said then. "It's just too sensitive for me. I don't care that much. I don't want him to lose his job."

At the time, Dawkins also questioned the accuracy of a February 2018 ESPN.com story that said Miller discussed paying Ayton $100,000.

Miller spent five days away from the Wildcats after the ESPN story was published in February 2018, returning to team after UA officials said they asked him pointed questions.

When he returned on March 1, 2018, Miller read a prepared statement that said he “had never knowingly violated NCAA rules … never paid a recruit or prospect or their family or representative to come to Arizona. I never have and I never will.” Miller said he was approached once about paying a player (whom he did not name), and that he wouldn't agree to it.

After Miller’s statement was aired in "The Scheme," the camera cut to Dawkins.

“You wanna know my opinion?” Dawkins says. “When Sean had his press conference and said has a player from Arizona ever received money or did he know anything about a player from Arizona receiving money, did he lie?

“Yeah. That wasn’t true.”