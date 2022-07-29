Report: Arizona will play powerhouse Baylor in nationally televised women's game

Arizona's women's basketball team will take on three-time national champion Baylor in a nationally televised game Dec. 18, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The game is part of the Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge, which will also feature a women's game between Texas and USC and men's games between Texas and Stanford and Baylor and Washington State, Goodman said. The games will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, per Goodman.

Source: The Coast to Coast Challenge will feature two doubleheaders at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18. All four games will be on ESPN/ESPN2. Men's DoubleheaderTexas vs. StanfordBaylor vs. Washington State Women's DoubleheaderTexas vs. USCBaylor vs. Arizona — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 29, 2022

Official name of the event is Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge. Also, doubleheaders will be split up so that Texas and Baylor fans can see both men's and women's teams. Texas vs. Stanford (men)Texas vs. USC (women)Baylor vs. Washington State (men)Baylor vs. Arizona (women) https://t.co/pfBum902zv — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 29, 2022

Arizona and Baylor have never played before, though they have been linked to each other in recent years. Baylor targeted UA coach Adia Barnes for its opening last year when Kim Mulkey left for LSU. Barnes turned the attention from Baylor and others into a revised contract that pays her more than $1 million annually. (BU ended up hiring Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen.)