Report: Arizona will play powerhouse Baylor in nationally televised women's game

  • Updated
062622-tuc-spt-adia-p1

Arizona coach Adia Barnes and the Wildcats will reportedly play Baylor Dec. 18 in Dallas.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's women's basketball team will take on three-time national champion Baylor in a nationally televised game Dec. 18, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The game is part of the Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge, which will also feature a women's game between Texas and USC and men's games between Texas and Stanford and Baylor and Washington State, Goodman said. The games will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, per Goodman.

Arizona and Baylor have never played before, though they have been linked to each other in recent years. Baylor targeted UA coach Adia Barnes for its opening last year when Kim Mulkey left for LSU. Barnes turned the attention from Baylor and others into a revised contract that pays her more than $1 million annually. (BU ended up hiring Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen.) 

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhodes is a Tucson native and a graduate of both Rincon High School and the UA.

