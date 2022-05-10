Report: Arizona's Dalen Terry, 2 Wildcats teammates receive NBA Combine invitations

Arizona's Dalen Terry was invited as expected to next week's NBA Combine, a sign that he is being considered for at least a second-round NBA Draft pick.

Terry joined former UA teammates Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko among the 76 players on the NBA Combine list, which has not been officially released but was posted by the Athletic.

Mathurin and Koloko have left UA for certain, though Terry has been keeping open the option to return to school and the NBA Combine could be a key barometer for his decision. Under NCAA rules, Terry will have until June 1 to withdraw from the NBA Draft if he wants to remain in college.

2022 NBA Draft Combine (May 16-22) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/BG3rxOE0sE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2022

The NBA Combine is scheduled to be held May 16-22 in Chicago, just after the G League Elite Camp. Some of the top prospects in the G League Elite Camp will also be invited to the NBA Combine, in which many of the top invited players typically do not participate.

As a projected lottery pick, Mathurin is unlikely to participate in the NBA Combine and Koloko also may not as a potential first-round pick. As a projected second-round pick, however, Terry is expected to participate.

USA Today left Terry out of its latest mock NBA Draft, saying it expected him to elevate his status with a return to Arizona next season, while projecting Mathurin to be taken at No. 11 and Koloko at No. 49.

ESPN's latest mock NBA Draft, however, has Terry going with the No. 43 overall pick, behind Koloko (36) and Mathurin (12).

