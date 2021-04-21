Report: EWU transfer Kim Aiken flips commitment from Arizona to Washington State

Kim Aiken transferred to Arizona on April 6, but after then-UA head coach Sean Miller was fired the following day, the former Eastern Washington forward's future with the Wildcats became uncertain.
Just over two weeks later, Aiken flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State on Wednesday, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The redshirt junior is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-7-inch, 215-pound Aiken averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for EWU as a junior, earning First Team All-Big Sky honors and was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.
When Eastern Washington fell to Arizona 70-67 at McKale Center last season, Aiken scored six points and hauled in five rebounds.
Although a hybrid two-way forward fits a position of need for the Wildcats, along with guards after James Akinjo recently entered the transfer portal, Aiken would've joined a crowded UA frontcourt that possesses length. In a photo posted on Twitter of Arizona's first workout with new head coach Tommy Lloyd, bigs included All-Pac-12 Freshman Team member Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Brown. Coupled with the addition of Gonzaga transfer — and former four-star recruit — Oumar Ballo, Arizona's current frontcourt rotation doesn't have a player shorter than 6-10 for the 2021-22 season.
Other Wildcats who took part in Lloyd's workout on Tuesday: guard Kerr Kriisa, who told ESPN last week he was planning on entering the transfer portal but "still open to returning to Arizona," Koloko, Brown, Tubelis — and his twin brother, Tautvilas — and freshman wings Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Tibet Gorener.
For Aiken, he accompanies four-star Los Angeles-area combo guard K.J. Simpson as players to look elsewhere after Miller's firing. Simpson was released from his national letter-of-intent over the weekend after signing with the Wildcats in November. Four-star Seattle guard Shane Nowell and four-star New Jersey guard Shane Dezonie are the remaining signed members of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class, but are in contention to land Phoenix-area guard Ty Ty Washington, who included the Wildcats in his final list of six schools.
