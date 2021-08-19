Report: Jason Terry leaving Wildcats, will coach Nuggets' G League team

Despite the rumors, Lloyd told the Star earlier this month that he was expecting Terry to return.

“Every conversation J.T. and I have had has revolved around Arizona basketball and what we’re doing here,” Lloyd said then. “I can’t predict the future, but I know we’re planning on him being here this year and he’s doing a great job.”

Arizona may not have to look far for Terry's replacement. The Wildcats employ two non-coaching staffers with previous college coaching experience: Player relations director Jason Gardner, the former head coach at IUPUI, and special assistant TJ Benson, a former assistant coach at Grand Canyon.

Gardner, another ex-Wildcats star whose jersey is retired at McKale, was hired late last month in a support-staffer's role. The expectation was that Gardner would transition back into coaching at some point.

Earlier this month, Lloyd called Gardner both "a great guy" and someone with "a ton of coaching potential."

"He really knows college basketball; he’s played it and coached it," Lloyd said.

Lloyd still has yet to hire a third assistant coach, though Suns player development coach Riccardo Fois has long been a candidate for the job.