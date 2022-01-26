Report: Lakers plan to sign ex-Wildcat Stanley Johnson to 2-year deal

Stanley Johnson will remain a Laker for the long haul.
After multiple 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. is closing on signing the former Arizona Wildcat to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday morning.
Johnson's deal, which is expected to be announced Thursday, with the Lakers includes a team option for 2022-23 season, per Wojnarowski.
The Lakers intend to sign F Stanley Johnson to a two-year deal, including a team option for 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed on Thursday.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2022
Johnson, the 25-year-old Riverside native, is now in his seventh season in the NBA and has carved out a reserve role with his hometown team. In 14 games with the Lakers, Johnson averaged 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 21.2 minutes.
Johnson's stint with the Lakers is the fourth team he's played for since he was the eighth overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA draft. Since then, the wing has played for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.
Lakers (24-24) are currently eighth in the western conference standings. Johnson and the Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
