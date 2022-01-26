Report: Lakers plan to sign ex-Wildcat Stanley Johnson to 2-year deal

Stanley Johnson will remain a Laker for the long haul.

After multiple 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. is closing on signing the former Arizona Wildcat to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday morning.

Johnson's deal, which is expected to be announced Thursday, with the Lakers includes a team option for 2022-23 season, per Wojnarowski.

The Lakers intend to sign F Stanley Johnson to a two-year deal, including a team option for 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2022

Johnson, the 25-year-old Riverside native, is now in his seventh season in the NBA and has carved out a reserve role with his hometown team. In 14 games with the Lakers, Johnson averaged 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 21.2 minutes.