Former Arizona Wildcat Rawle Alkins signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.
The undrafted Alkins originally agreed to a training camp deal with the Raptors, but wasn't officially signed to the team or Toronto's G-League affiliate.
Now that Alkins is on a two-way deal with the Bulls, the guard will join his former UA teammate from 2017, Lauri Markkanen. While Markkanen should spend the entire season in Chicago, Alkins will alternate between the NBA and the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G-League affiliate.
Alkins' deal is similar to Allonzo Trier's two-way contract with the Knicks. Two-way players earn $75,000 in the 2018-19 season with G-League teams. The NBA rookie minimum, distributed for the days spent with their NBA team, could earn Alkins up to $385,000 next season.
Most of the players' time during the season, however, generally comes in the G-League. Two-way players can't spend more than 45 days at a time with the NBA team.
Alkins didn't have an agent during the draft process but, per Jordan Schultz, the rookie signed with Rosenhaus Sports, a Miami-based agency owned by Drew Rosenhaus who has represented some of the NFL's biggest stars.
Alkins is coming off an up-and-down NBA Summer League showing in Las Vegas.
Alkins tallied 12 points and six rebounds in his debut with the Raptors, but averaged just under five points per game before tournament play. He erupted for 25 points, 11 rebounds and two assists to lift the Raptors to the quarterfinals, where they ultimately fell to the Cavaliers.
Looking at what lies ahead for Alkins, Chicago could be a better fit for him considering the Raptors have established guard play. The Bulls are a young and rebuilding team that just drafted center Wendell Carter Jr., and are building around Markkanen, Zach LaVine, newly signed Jabari Parker and Kris Dunn.
Alkins becomes the fourth Wildcat in history to play with the Bulls organization, joining Markkanen, Steve Kerr and Brian Williams.