Report: UA legend Steve Kerr is Team USA's new head coach
Report: UA legend Steve Kerr is Team USA's new head coach

  Updated

United States assistant coach Steve Kerr, right, celebrates with players after their win over France in a men's basketball Gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

 Eric Gay, Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats legend Steve Kerr will take over for Gregg Popovich as coach of Team USA, with Suns coach Monty Williams serving as an assistant, according to a report from ESPN on Friday. Kerr will lead Team USA in the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics, per ESPN.

Kerr, coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, spent this summer as an assistant to Popovich at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA won gold, beating France 87-82 in its final game.

Longtime Gonzaga coach Mark Few and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will also be part of Kerr's Team USA staff, ESPN reported. An official announcement is expected soon, per ESPN.

