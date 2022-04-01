Report: Wildcats interested in all-Big 12 transfer Nijel Pack

Arizona has reportedly expressed interest in former transferring guard Nijel Pack, an all-Big 12 pick this season at Kansas State.

According to Jon Rothstein, Pack has also heard from Gonzaga, Purdue, Xavier, Tennessee, Miami, Ohio State and N.C. State — meaning Tommy Lloyd and Sean Miller (plus Mark Few) might be going head-to-head after a recruit for the first time.

A 6-foot combo guard from Indianapolis, Pack both decided to test the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal while Kansas State transitioned coaches from Bruce Weber to Jerome Tang. Weber stepped down after K-State went 14-17 this season.

Pack averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range, the 46th best mark in Division I.

Arizona's guard situation is fluid. The Wildcats will lose super senior Justin Kier but appear uncertain if they will have Dalen Terry (possible pro departure) or Kylan Boswell (2023 player who may reclassify) next season.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie moved Bennedict Mathurin up to No. 6 in its updated mock NBA Draft, saying his 30-point NCAA Tournament game against TCU was "arguably the best any single player has played in the event" even though his final game against Houston "was poor."

Vecenie also had Christian Koloko at No. 29.

ASU pulled in commitments from brothers Devon and Desmond Cambridge, two wing transfers.

Pack didn't enter his name in the portal in time for this version, but not surprisingly, 247Sports.com is ranking the transfer portal.

