Rescheduled game means Wildcats will be busy in late January

Fans can attend another home game and Arizona's finances might be better off as a result, but the rescheduling of Thursday's UA-Washington game to Jan. 25 at McKale Center will put the Wildcats at a competitive disadvantage.

The Huskies pulled out of a scheduled Pac-12 opener at McKale Center because of COVID-19 issues within their program. As a result, the Wildcats will now have to play three games in six days and then host ASU on three days' less rest than the Sun Devils.

Arizona will play at Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23 in an afternoon game, then return to Tucson via charter in the evening. The Wildcats will have one full day to prepare for Washington, which will be coming of a Jan. 23 game at Oregon.

The UA will then play Jan. 29 against an ASU team that will have had a full week off following its Jan. 22 game at Stanford.

Any other date during the season would have resulted in even more of a competitive disadvantage for the Wildcats, and Arizona was reluctant to reschedule the game a result. But the UA also wanted the home game, having reported an average of $400,000 per home game in ticket sales in pre-COVID-19 years.