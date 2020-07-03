Return of hoops: Ex-Cat Luther back on the court for TBT

Upon checking into the Columbus Hyatt Regency on Tuesday, former Arizona forward Ryan Luther was given a coronavirus test, the promise of meals delivered to his room and a key he was only to use once for 24 hours.

He was not good to go. In order to play for Herd That in this year’s protocol-laden The Basketball Tournament, Luther had to stay quarantined inside his room until the first test result came back.

And, even after that test proved negative on Wednesday, Luther was only allowed to walk around the hotel and inside an adjoining conference center, where he could only go to a designated makeshift practice court or a team room — and only with teammates of his own who had also tested negative.

These were just some of the necessary protocols that TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar came up with in consultation with medical experts at Johns Hopkins and Ohio Health, once he realized his $1 million winner-take-all event could not be held before fans at four different sites as it usually is.

And even then, nobody knows for sure what will happen once TBT play starts Saturday, with Herd That scheduled to debut on Sunday at 11 a.m.