Right on time: Arizona's Lauren Ware is back physically, mentally after dislocating knee

But she hasn't played in a month; her fitness, endurance and confidence may not be in midseason form, especially at first. How will the Wildcats' best player respond if she's physically limited?

There’s a difference between being healthy and being fully “back,” as Ware showed.

Regardless of how much she plays, Reese’s anticipated return gives Barnes options in the biggest game of the Wildcats’ season. The coach can stick with Ware in the post and rest Reese; cut Ware’s minutes for Reese, allowing both to play harder in the 5-minute "wars"; or play them both against a UNLV team that’s powerful in the post. UNLV leads the Mountain West in rebounding; the Rebels’ frontcourt includes Khayla Rooks and Desi-Rae Young, both of whom are listed at 6-1. The two average a combined 21.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

Barnes said she expects Reese to play about 30 minutes, often with Ware next to her on the court.

Ware’s assignment — to score, rebound and deliver at the stripe — won’t change.

“I think I’m just kind of approaching it the same way as I usually would,” she said. “Obviously, with Cate coming back, it’s going to help us a lot offensively and defensively, but I really don’t think that changes what I’m going to do from here on out.”

Contact sports editor Ryan Finley at 573-4312 or rfinley@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ryan_finley

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.