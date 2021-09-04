Roy Williams says hiring Steve Robinson was 'maybe the finest decision I ever made'

Williams described how it played out from there:

“A friend of mine said, ‘I think you should talk to this guy,’ because I was looking for one more assistant and I chose to call him and have a meeting,” Williams said. “I met with him that night, then decided after meeting with him that I was going to offer him the job and I think I did the next day or the following day. It was 33 years ago and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

In an assistant coaches’ hall of fame, Robinson has received praise for his recruiting and player development skills. But Williams said everything jumped out at him, Williams said.

“He has no he has no weaknesses. He’s got the whole package. He was able to do things with kids on the court. He’s able to do things in recruiting. He’s able to do things with game management, he’s able to do things in game planning. He’s incredible.”

Robinson left Kansas in 1995 to take over as Tulsa’s head coach for two seasons before spending five at Florida State, which fired him in 2002. Williams took Robinson back right away.