Ryan Anderson happy to be 'home' with Wildcats as graduate assistant

“They wanted me to come back and I was really considering coming back,” Anderson said. “Obviously it’s hard to walk away from the game when you know that you still can play at a high level, and you have probably some more you can prove. But for me, I just couldn’t pass up on opportunity to learn from coach Lloyd and all these other great coaches here.”

Besides, Anderson was getting tired of the injury bug. Even before he arrived in Tucson back in 2014, it had become a part of his basketball career.

The Long Beach, California, native scored 1,282 points in three seasons for Boston College. He opted for shoulder surgery after the 2013-14 season and transferred to Arizona while recovering. Anderson finished up the rehab and practiced with the Wildcats during their Elite Eight season of 2014-15, and then played all of 2015-16.

But injury issues hit him again as a professional. He missed two months of his rookie season in 2016-17 with a partial tear of his patella. Missed eight months of 2017-18 season in Germany with plantar fasciitis and a torn ankle ligament. And missed two months of the 2019-20 season in Luxembourg with a high ankle sprain.

So maybe continuing to play didn’t sound so great after all.