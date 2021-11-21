Sacramento Kings fire ex-Wildcat Luke Walton as head coach after two-plus seasons

Luke Walton's second head coaching opportunity — like his first stint — was short-lived, after the Sacramento Kings fired Walton following two-plus seasons at the helm, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday morning.

Walton, who was hired by the Kings in 2019 after the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach, posted a 68-93 record during his tenure in Sacramento, missing the playoffs in 2020 and '21.

Sacramento is off to a rocky start this season with a 6-11 record and also losing seven out of its last eight games; the Kings are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings.

Walton's first head coaching opportunity in L.A. with the Lakers lasted three seasons from 2016-19; his record during that span was 98-148. The former Arizona Wildcat first began coaching as an assistant under ex-Wildcat Josh Pastner with the Memphis Tigers, before advancing to the G League's Los Angeles D-Fenders for a player development role.

Walton also served as an assistant under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-16, winning one championship.

As the Kings move on from the Walton era, former Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, who is the associate head coach in Sacramento, will receive consideration to be interim head coach, per Wojnarowski. Another candidate could be former Kings player and first-year assistant coach Doug Christie.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

