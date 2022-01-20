Sam Beskind 'lived and breathed' Wildcats basketball as a boy; tonight, he'll face his hometown team

By 2017, he played for Team USA at the Maccabiah Games in Israel and as a Foothills senior in 2017-18, he led the Falcons to the Class 4A state semifinals. He was also a finalist for the Arizona Boys Player of the Year award that went to Phoenix Pinnacle’s Nico Mannion, who played for the Wildcats in 2019-20.

Beskind’s options at the Division I college level, however, were limited. Montana State offered him a scholarship as a junior, then took it off the table and later put it back on after his senior season. By then, it didn’t much matter, because Beskind had caught the eye of Stanford assistant coaches during a holiday tournament in Palm Springs in December of his senior season.

“I got kind of lucky in a sense,” Beskind said. “We were playing a top five high school in the country and a couple of coaches were recruiting guys on the other team. Steve Alford was there for UCLA and some of the Stanford coaches were there. I happened to have a pretty good game, and they offered me a preferred walk-on spot after that.”

There was a catch, however. Beskind had to get in to Stanford.

The January application deadline was smack in front of Beskind, and he didn’t have one in the works.