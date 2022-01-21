Sam Thomas’ 25 points helps No. 10 Arizona avoid another second-half disaster, beat Utah 76-64

Friday night, the No. 10-ranked Arizona Wildcats found themselves in an eerily similar late-game situation as last weekend in Eugene, watching a big second-half lead potentially slip away against Utah at home.
Arizona’s 20-point second half advantage was cut to six at 7:40 in the fourth quarter, and Utah had swung the momentum back in its favor.
This time however, the Wildcats did what they do best: Rely on their leaders and play stifling defense.
Sam Thomas, who had ignited the team’s offense earlier with four 3-pointers, drove to the basket for an and-one play to put the Cats back up nine. Madison Conner stole the ensuing inbounds pass and found Cate Reese for a layup.
The quick spark was followed by two more turnovers forced by the Arizona defense and all of the sudden the Wildcats led 66-50 with 4:11 to play. Arizona preserved over the final minutes, hanging on for a 76-64 win.
Crisis averted.
“This is how we bounce back after a loss,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said.
Barnes said she talked to the team at half, at which point the Wildcats led by 15, about making sure that they remain in control the rest of the way. Less than a week ago, Arizona let a 17-point lead against the Ducks slip away for the team’s second loss of the season.
“I think that we get a little relaxed when we have a lead and then we just go without the same intensity as when we started,” Barnes said Friday night. “We just can’t do that moving forward … but I thought we did some really good things tonight and the team showed character.”
Thomas finished the night with 25 points — the most she’s had in a game since Feb. 2020 — and showed up in the most pivotal moments for Arizona. She set the tone with 14 first-half points then closed things out with 11 fourth-quarter points, including two 3s to ice out the Utes.
“After I hit my first two shots, my confidence was up,” Thomas said.
Barnes opened the game by drawing up a play to get Thomas an open look. The senior went on to shoot 7 for 11 from the floor and 6 of 9 from 3.
“Sam can play like tonight every night. She's capable,” Barnes said.
Utah shot over 50% from the field in the first quarter, holding a 17-15 advantage. The Wildcats countered by deploying a new-look pressure defensive — and the change worked wonders. The Cats forced eight steals — and 10 total turnovers — going on a 19-4 run going into the break to lead 41-26.
“That (pressure defense) is something we're working on and didn't show till today,” Barnes said. “I think without it, I don’t think we win the game.
Midway through the frame when the officials called an offensive foul on Utah’s Dru Glyten. The play was originally ruled a charge, reversed to a blocking foul on UA’s Conner, then — after an appeal by Barnes — the officials flipped the call back to a charge against Utah.
“I thought that was a big swing to an important part of the game,” Barnes said. “I wish you could appeal more.”
The Wildcats scored the next five points, including a Thomas 3-pointer.
Arizona improves to 13-2 with the win and will host No. 22 Colorado at noon Sunday.
Rim shots
- Nearly the entire first quarter was not broadcast on either the Pac-12 Network or Pac-12.com. The preceding game on the network featuring ASU-Colorado went to overtime where both TV and online platforms featured the Sun Devils and Buffs until that game reached its conclusion. ASU won 57-52.
