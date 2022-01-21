Sam Thomas’ 25 points helps No. 10 Arizona avoid another second-half disaster, beat Utah 76-64

“I think that we get a little relaxed when we have a lead and then we just go without the same intensity as when we started,” Barnes said Friday night. “We just can’t do that moving forward … but I thought we did some really good things tonight and the team showed character.”

Thomas finished the night with 25 points — the most she’s had in a game since Feb. 2020 — and showed up in the most pivotal moments for Arizona. She set the tone with 14 first-half points then closed things out with 11 fourth-quarter points, including two 3s to ice out the Utes.

“After I hit my first two shots, my confidence was up,” Thomas said.

Barnes opened the game by drawing up a play to get Thomas an open look. The senior went on to shoot 7 for 11 from the floor and 6 of 9 from 3.

“Sam can play like tonight every night. She's capable,” Barnes said.

Utah shot over 50% from the field in the first quarter, holding a 17-15 advantage. The Wildcats countered by deploying a new-look pressure defensive — and the change worked wonders. The Cats forced eight steals — and 10 total turnovers — going on a 19-4 run going into the break to lead 41-26.