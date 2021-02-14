 Skip to main content
Sam Thomas, Aari McDonald each score 20 as Cats rout visiting Huskies
Arizona 75, Washington 53

  • Updated

Arizona and Washington players jump for the rebound in the first half during a game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on February 14, 2021.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

TUCSON — Sam Thomas scored 20 points, including hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and Aari McDonald also had 20 points to help No. 10 Arizona run its winning streak to six games with a 75-53 Pac-12 victory over Washington on Sunday.

Cate Reese had 12 points, Shaina Pellington had 11 points and Thomas added a season-high seven rebounds for the Wildcats (14-2, 12-2), off to their best league start in program history.

Arizona shot 55.1% from the field, 63.6 in the first half, and made nine of their first 10 3-pointers. They finished 12 of 16 from three-point range.

Quay Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds and Haley Van Dyke had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-11), who broke an eight-game losing streak at Arizona State on Friday.

The Wildcats opened a 13-point lead in the first quarter, and Thomas’ fifth three gave them a 48-28 lead three minutes into the second half.

McDonald, who played her freshman year at Washington, has scored in double figures in 82 consecutive games, the longest current streak in NCAA Division I. She added eight assists on Sunday.

The Wildcats have limited their last eight opponents to an average of 51.6 points a game and have benefited from 19.8 turnovers per game.

Check back later for a game story from PJ Brown

Arizona's Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Trinity Baptiste share Senior Day emotions

