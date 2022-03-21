Sam Thomas comes to play in Wildcats' NCAA Tournament loss, but mistakes doom Cats

“There are no words for the experience that I've had with my time here. It's been anything more than I could have wished for or imagined,” Thomas said as she teared up. “…These fans and this team did everything for me. … Exiting the court just looking at everyone in the arena, just knowing that it's my last time actually being on the court as a Wildcat in my uniform. Knowing that I think the fans are hopefully going to follow me. A lot of them so they're going to follow my next adventure in life and that they're all like family to me. They just made this place a great place to be.”