Arizona forward Sam Thomas
Sam Thomas played a little basketball bingo in Thursday night’s WNIT win over Idaho.
Ninety seconds in, Thomas hit a 3-pointer from the corner — her favorite spot. Then she scored on a fast break. Then she notched a a steal. Thomas’ final line — 13 points, six steals, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks — barely told the story of just how valuable the sophomore forward was in the Wildcats’ 68-60 win. Thomas also had a handful of tips and deflections — little things for which no stats are kept.
“She did so many valuable things,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “She locked whoever she was guarding on defense. She had some great steals. Some incredible blocks and took some really good shots. And made some big shots. In the game it didn’t feel like she was going 3 for 12 (on 3s) and she won’t usually go 3 for 12, but she just helped us win.
“She had six steals and zero turnovers. That’s a stat I really like, because if you have six steals and three turnovers, that’s only three. It’s a great stat line … and incredible defense. She wasn’t getting beat, she contested every shot. That long-end of the game pass she intercepts. So, really big plays in the press. I think she played a phenomenal game. Without her playing like that, we don’t win this game.”
Thomas played nearly 33 minutes in Thursday’s win, one minute less than her 34-minutes-per-game-average. She admitted to being “very tired” but happy nonetheless. The UA (21-13) will host Wyoming Sunday in the WNIT quarterfinals.
Thomas’ balanced attack stood out on a night when the Wildcats struggled from both the 3-point line and free throw line. The UA attempted 32 3-pointers, hitting just eight of them. The Wildcats hit just 8 of 14 free throws in a game that was ultimately decided by eight points.
Barnes said Thomas was involved in “four or five (plays) off the top of my head” that made a difference.
“There are probably eight if I watch film. Plays that gave us momentum,” Barnes said. “When you are going down and giving up a 3s, sometimes they hit shots that are like … you guys are wondering, ‘How did they hit that?’ Because I was saying that. And then you go make a big defensive play, those are momentum-shifters. Those are things that help you win the game.”
One of her momentum-shifters came at the end of the third quarter. Thomas intercepted an inbounds pass and threw up an awkward shot that banked off the backboard … and landed in Aari McDonald’s hands for a putback.
Thomas said she thought the clock was running out when she put the shot up.
“I would have never shot that if I knew I had two seconds,” she said.
She joked that she wanted to add an assist to her finally tally.
Still, Thomas is known as someone who doesn’t look at her stats. She’s a complementary player in the best way, one who makes her teammates better. And the Wildcats are on a roll.
“It’s amazing,” Thomas said. “Everyone is stepping their game up; we are all growing. You look at back at the season at all the growth we’ve made from where we were and here we are now. Everyone is taking care of their bodies as that is so important and it’s great that everyone is able to do that. It’s great that we’re able to keep going and continue this journey … we are making history here at Arizona.”
Hosting another game
Arizona entered Thursday’s game thinking that they’d be traveling to Wyoming for the next round, which would’ve started Saturday. It would’ve been a quick turnaround, with the Wildcats flying to Denver on Friday and then driving two hours to Laramie.
UA athletic director Dave Heeke then stepped up so the Wildcats can have home-court advantage. The UA outbid Wyoming; the game will be held Sunday, one day later than it would’ve been had the Wildcats traveled north.
“Dave made an offer they couldn’t refuse,” Barnes said. “I like that — an offer you can’t say no to. If it’s something you can’t refuse, it’s a lot of money. But that shows that they’re supporting and they believe in us and what we’re doing and they’re putting money into us. So they are investing in us and I think that’s a big thing.”
This support from the UA administration is even more meaningful to Barnes considering the way many schools treat women’s sports.
“You have the (UA) President (Robert C. Robbins) coming. You have Dave Heeke coming to all of our games; all the administrators coming,” she said. “They support us and that’s meaningful for especially in women’s sports. Because that’s not how it is in a lot of programs. It’s just really isn’t and that’s the reality. Usually it’s all about football and men’s basketball… and bottom line is, you win and more people come. That’s the reality. We all know that. But, right now we are winning and doing it. So I love the fact people are coming. I am thankful.”
McDonald’s impact
Four players scored in double-figures Thursday night —Thomas, Cate Reese, Tee Tee Starks and McDonald. The balanced attack is a change from earlier in the year, when McDonald scored the majority of the points. McDonald has scored 15, 20, and 18 points in the UA’s WNIT games —yet, as always her value is much bigger than her points. McDonald stayed in the game Thursday after a violent collision with an Idaho opponent left her with a bloody mouth.
“We don’t have to rely on Aari scoring 40 points,” Barnes said. “When I can look at the statline, Aari has 18 points and 11 assists — that’s a double-double. So even when you’re not scoring as a good player, you find a way. So she at least 22-33 points she assisted on. That’s a really good stat. She played good defense, had great steals.
“She got knocked out and she comes back. Not literally knocked out, but she got flattened. She got hit really hard. Bloody teeth all over. Aari came back in (with) a bloody mouth. That’s what I love about her. She didn’t care. She was like ‘coach I’m back in.’ I was like ‘no, wait a second.’ I had to give her a second to get her checked out. That’s who she is and that’s why she is the player she is… She comes out she’s tough, she got grit, passion. You can’t hold a player like that down.”
Momentum is building
The UA drew 6,307 fans on Thursday night, giving it 13,106 over the three WNIT games. Barnes is hoping to draw 7,000 to Sunday’s quarterfinals.
“I am grateful for the support in this city,” Barnes said. “When I’m driving down the street and I see billboards … I see a sign that says ‘Go Wildcats the WNIT.’ I think that’s amazing. That‘s one of the special things about Tucson is everything is about UA. So for a women’s basketball program that’s important because it’s all about us. It’s not about the WNBA; it’s not about the NBA; it’s not about MLB. It’s about this school and what’s going on. And right now, we’re the thing that is going on.”