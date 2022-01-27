Sam Thomas, other members of UA's 'big three' heating up on offense

“I don’t know why it takes me calling a timeout for the second game in a row to be motivated,” Barnes said. “That’s an issue that I have to fix. Just figuring out why we have a slow start or what the issue is. I think that we didn’t do a good job guarding people, even for us. It was hard to play on the road in the Pac-12, but we can’t allow a team to shoot 44%,47%, 46% from the 3. That’s not what we do. That’s not Arizona, but credit to UCLA. They came out and they punched us in the face. They showed a lot of character and they made things difficult for us and they scored on us.”