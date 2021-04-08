Sam Thomas says there was 'no doubt' she'd return to Wildcats — even though it meant turning down Nike

Thomas also talked to those she had worked with last summer in that coveted Nike internship, including former UA softball standout Chelsea Suitos, who now works there.

“She really helped me just like saying, ‘Nike will always be there for me, but basketball’ … I can’t play my whole life. I’m going to get old at some point,” Thomas said.

Thomas told her fellow UA players at a team dinner. They kept her secret.

“They kept it from recruits. They kept it from … like, (athletic director) Dave Heeke didn’t know. He kept telling me, ‘Come back,’” Thomas said. “I’m so grateful they kept it, because I didn’t want to make it about me; it was my announcement to make. I didn’t want it to get out or anything. But I’m glad that it worked out the way that it did.”

Once Thomas made up her mind, nothing could change it — not even a run through the NCAA Tournament, culminating in the Wildcats’ national championship game loss to Stanford on Sunday.

Even if the Wildcats had won the title, “I was going to come back no matter what,” she said.