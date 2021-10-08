Sam's new club? Wildcats forward hopes NIL ruling leads to deal with warehouse store, others

“It's nice to feel like you're protected a little bit, like you have the resources to be protected,” she said.

Some UA athletes, like guard Taylor Chavez, have hired agents to represent them during the NIL process. Thomas will not.

“I can’t afford an agent, so I am just going to have my parents help me, my friends help me,” Thomas said. “The EDGE program works with lawyers to read your contracts. That’s the most important thing for me is for someone to read my contracts and make sure I'm not getting scammed. They have people that are open to just coming in if you bring in a contract — they'll read it for free. I'm just taking as much help as I can get. I will not hire an agent…

"Now, if someone wants to do that for free, be my guest. But, I will not be hiring an agent.”

Fans have asked Thomas to make and sell replica UA jerseys, but it's a tricky given the Wildcats' licensing requirements. While that’s on hold for now, Thomas is excited about NIL.