Saturday's UA-UCLA game could be start of new chapter for Sean Miller, old rival Mick Cronin

“Based on our team tonight, we have to be better in some areas and be more ready for UCLA, because UCLA, they play hard,” Miller said. “I admire how hard they play.

“And playing against Cincinnati the eight times that I did, I’ve never been in games like that. Ever. They’re the hardest, nastiest games and a lot of that is just a credit to the coach. I feel like UCLA is really going down that path and I mean that in a complimentary way.”

It would appear inevitable that some tension from such a “nasty” rivalry might carry over to the coaches involved, too. During his first year with Arizona in 2009-10, Miller appeared to take a subtle dig at Cronin when asked late that season about whether youth was affecting the Wildcats’ mistakes.

“We’re young,” he said. “But, you know, I came from this area where there was a coach where I was the last five years, where every time he lost he would keep saying how young his team was. And when they won, he would never talk about how young his team was.”

But this week, Miller and Cronin expressed plenty of mutual respect. Miller even worked in a reference to Cronin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday, a forum in which he usually stays away from commenting in detail about the second game of a weekend.