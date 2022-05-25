Saying he believes in Tommy Lloyd's philosophy, Estonian big man Henri Veesaar signs with Wildcats

Estonian big man Henri Veesaar has signed scholarship papers to play for the Arizona Wildcats next season, making official a commitment that was reported last Friday. He also announced the news on Instagram just before Arizona did so.

Eurohopes reported Veesaar committed to UA on Friday, citing sources, and Veesaar confirmed his commitment in an ESPN story that appeared several minutes before his Instagram post.

Veesaar has signed non-binding scholarship papers, since the spring signing period for letters-of-intent is over, but is firmly expected to arrive at Arizona.

"I believe in (UA coach) Tommy Lloyd's philosophy and how he coaches," Veesaar told ESPN. "I've had my eyes on playing college basketball for some time now, and I believe that Arizona is a great fit to make a jump between youth and professional sport."

Veesaar gives the Wildcats versatile big man who can either start at center in place of the departed Christian Koloko, or play a key reserve role at both power forward and center, if Oumar Ballo becomes the Wildcats’ starting center alongside returning starter Azuolas Tubelis.

The Wildcats, who now have eight international players on their tentative 10-man roster for 2022-23, also have Gilbert freshman Dylan Anderson to work into their post mix next season.

ESPN said Veesaar is considered "arguably the most promising European prospect committing to the college route in the class of 2022," as it did about Tubelis when he committed to the Wildcats out of Lithuania in 2000.

"Veesaar has an intriguing skill set for a modern big man, with a 7-2 wingspan, excellent size, mobility and perimeter shooting ability that could allow him to emerge as a legit NBA prospect as his lanky frame fills out in time," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "He's quick off his feet for lobs or putback dunks, but he shows promising ballhandling, passing ability and shooting range, as well as the ability to protect the rim and clean the defensive glass."

The NBA Draft Junkies website projected Veesaar would become the first Estonian in the NBA in over 25 years, while ID Prospects rated Veesaar the No. 6 prospect born in 2004. ID Prospects graded him highly as a spot-up shooter who can finish and defend well inside.

Playing in 2021-22 for Real Madrid’s top junior club, Veesaar averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 67.3% from two-point range and 35.2% from 3. He scored 18 points in Real Madrid’s 86-81 loss to Juventut Badalona in the Spanish U19 championship final.

Over four games in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, Veesaar averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.3% from two and 33.3% from 3.

In August 2021, Veesaar averaged 16.2 points and 11.6 rebounds in the U18 Euro Challengers event, though he shot only 27.8% from 3-point range.

“The future of Estonia basketball is Henri Veesaar,” wrote Rafael Barlowe of NBA Draft Junkies. “At the very minimum, Veesaar projects to be a pick-and-pop (center) in the NBA.

“Although I believe his main skill set will be as a floor spacer, Veesar can also get buckets around the rim. He’s an intuitive cutter that finds gaps in defenses, with a solid post game that should develop nicely once he gets stronger and is able to establish good low post position. He also has the athleticism to serve as a vertical lob threat and make plays above the rim.

“But what I really love most about his game is he’s tough, he plays with passion and finishing strong with authority around the rim.”

Veesaar becomes the third member of the coach Tommy Lloyd’s 2022 Arizona recruiting class, joining Anderson and 6-8 Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin, who committed to the Wildcats last month.

Arizona now has eight international players on the roster for 2022-23, and is still pursuing Nigerian forward Efe Abogidi of Washington State and Leonard Miller of Ontario, Canada.

Veesaar told ESPN that Arizona's success with internationals was a key selling point in his recruitment.

"It helps to fit on the team not being the only foreigner and the play style is different because they are used to having different players from different continents," he said. "The basketball background varies a lot depending on where you grow up, so I think they have a nice mixture from different cultures."

Abogidi, an honorable mention all-defensive Pac-12 pick last season, visited Arizona and is also considering Florida, Maryland and a return to WSU. Miller has been considering the G League Ignite, Kentucky and is testing the NBA Draft.

The Wildcats have 10 players on paper as of now for 2022-23, including guard Dalen Terry, who has been testing the NBA Draft. The Wildcats have three scholarship spots open as of now but are expected to leave at least one of them open, in part because of potential NCAA sanctions from the school's still-pending infractions case.

Here's Arizona's 2022-23 roster to date:

Dylan Anderson 7-0 215 Fr. Gilbert

Adama Bal G 6-6 190 So. Le Mans, France

Oumar Ballo C 7-0 260 Jr. Koulikoro, Mali

Filip Borovicanin F 6-8 Fr. 180 Belgrade, Serbia

Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 180 Jr. Tartu, Estonia

Pelle Larsson G 6-5 215 Jr. Nacka, Sweden

*Dalen Terry G 6-7 195 Jr. Phoenix

Azuolas Tubelis F 6-11 245 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania

Tautvilas Tubelis F 6-7 220 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania

Henri Veesaar C 6-10 205 Tallinn, Estonia

*testing NBA Draft.

