Saying it 'wants to play games,' Arizona OK with turning down possible forfeit by Washington

“I think we were all hoping this COVID thing was behind us now and obviously it’s not,” Lloyd said. “Maybe it would have been nice in hindsight if there were a couple pockets in the conference schedule were that were built in for some makeup games, but there wasn’t, so now you have to get creative. I’m sure that’s it’s gonna be a tough couple of weeks. But we love playing games and up for the challenge.”

Heeke said the Pac-12 ultimately chose the Jan. 25 date for rescheduling, which turned out to be the least imposing date on UA’s remaining schedule.

The Huskies will also face slightly more of a disadvantage: While UA faces Cal in the afternoon of Jan. 23, meaning the Wildcats can return home via charter that evening, the Huskies won’t play at Oregon until 8 p.m. Arizona time the same night — then have to travel straight to Tucson.

Washington will then return home to host Colorado just two days after stopping over at McKale Center.